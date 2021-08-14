Patrol school classmate donates kidney to fellow SC trooper on dialysis

The families would like you to check out the Medical University of South Carolina Living Donor Program so you can find out how you can help others in need.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — "Man, thanks to you, I have my life back,” Sgt. Darrell Smith said. “I'm able to spend time with my family."

Two state troopers are sharing their story after one was able to help save the other by donating an organ.

Darrell found out last year his kidneys were shutting down. For about a year, he was on dialysis and was told he needed to get a kidney transplant. But doctors said it could take more than a decade for him to find one.

After posting to social media for his need of a kidney, a former trooper wanted to step up to the plate. John Dorroh got tested and found out he was a perfect match. Back in May, the two had their surgery and are both doing well today. While they've considered themselves brothers for a long time, they say their bond is even tighter.

"We got in together, went in together, come out together and spent some time prior to the surgery and after the surgery in the same motel area,” John said. “I'm not going to say we both didn't go through a lot of pain. That's nothing to hide, but it was well worth it. No doubt."

"It was an emotional moment. I have a lot of moments like that. When I first got out the hospital, I went to connect to my machine because I'm used to connecting there and it was a routine thing,” Darrell said. “He's definitely changed my life and gave me my life back and because of that, I'm going to start helping people more.”