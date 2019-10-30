COLUMBIA, S.C. — Silent Tears -- a philanthropic group formed six years ago to address the complex issues associated with child sexual abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence in South Carolina -- has announced grants totaling over $1.1 million to organizations throughout the state that deal with those issues.

“While these grants serve as significant aid to our communities’ centers, they are still small in comparison to the need, especially in the underserved and rural parts of our state,” Silent Tears director of philanthropy Kelly Nichols said. “These gifts are intended to ignite awareness and accountability of the issues in our communities, and there should be no stereotype of who should help due to an underlying stigma.”

In the Midlands, recipients of the grant money include Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands ($30,000) and Sistercare in Columbia ($16,000). The Sumter and Williamsburg satellite offices of Pee Dee Coalition received the largest grants at $150,000 per office. YWCA of Upper Lowlands, in Sumter, received $68,750.

In April, Silent Tears announced a $5 million gift from the Castellani family of Greer. The commitment is funding a second phase of support for organizations that promote an end to child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence across South Carolina. This funding includes the 17 Children’s Advocacy Centers of S.C., 15 rape crisis centers, 12 domestic violence centers and 2 facilities for children impacted by maltreatment. With this third round of grants, more than $2.4 million has been gifted to-date.

Silent Tears, in partnership with ELYSIAN magazine, hopes to spread best practices learned in South Carolina throughout the United States.