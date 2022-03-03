Columbia bakery sells tiny cakes to support Ukraine

The owner says they've sold out this week. They don't have plans to offer these cakes again, but that could change.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Silver Spoon Bake Shop is baking, icing and supporting Ukraine from afar.

The sweet shop's team of two has raised over $1,000 for World Central Kitchen, an international non-profit that's currently feeding Ukrainians in bomb shelters.

They've sold out at 108 boxes of over 430 individual cakes.

These bakers chose sunflowers to represent the country as it's the national flower of Ukraine.

The owner, Erin Nobles said she organized this effort to bake up some help in a way she knew best.

"I don't have any personal ties to Ukraine but I couldn't just watch this all unfold without trying to help in some way. I am in the business of serving people. I have never had to flee my home and leave my life behind in search of safety so it breaks my heart thinking of what so many Ukrainian people are going through. When I saw the work that World Central Kitchen was doing to provide hot meals and food to those who need it, I decided this was the best way we could help from afar. Food can be so comforting in a time of need," Nobles said.

Residents who ordered say they are so happy Erin did this.

"I don't have any ties to the Ukraine, I just, as a human being feel for everyone over there and what they're going through and just wanted to try and help out some way," said Gretchen Lambert, Midlands resident who ordered cake.

Neighboring businesses across the street and next door are also in support.

"It just seems very on brand for Erin and silver spoon to do that, to see a crisis in the world and respond in a very personal way," Alyssa Pinkham, neighboring business employee said.

"Putin has done some deplorable actions and what he's doing is really unacceptable in the world community, so I think it's wonderful to see how the community in general is responding to the Ukraine people. There's certainly a representation of love and concern," Gary Snyder, neighboring business owner said.

The owner said they've sold out of the cakes this week. Pickups are Friday March 4, 2022. There aren't any plans to offer these cakes again, but that could change.