A video of the parade has been seen more than 3 million times on TikTok.

Example video title will go here for this video

SIMSBURY, Conn. — A young boy obsessed with mail trucks in Simsbury got the best surprise for his birthday.

The boy’s mother, Jessica Bergman, shared a video of her son Colby outside their house when a small parade rolled down in his honor this weekend.

“I am blown away,” Bergman posted in the TikTok video. “Our son is obsessed with mail trucks and our mail carrier, Mailman Mike.”

Mailman Mike led the parade, followed by multiple other mail trucks, a firetruck with the Simsbury Fire Department and two trash collectors from Paine’s Inc. Recycling and Rubbish. A Simsbury Police Department cruiser closed out the parade.

“So many workers turned up to help us celebrate. They even made him his own Mail Truck and an honorary mail carrier,” Bergman said.

The video has been viewed more than 3 million times on TikTok.

@jessicabergman7 I am blown away. Our son is obsessed with mail trucks and our mail carrier, Mailman Mike. For his birthday, the Simsbury United States Postal Service organized a truck parade in front of our house. So many workers turned up to help us celebrate. They even made him his own Mail Truck and an honorary mail carrier. Thank you to Mailman Mike, Mr. Ken from the Simsbury Fire Department, Mr. Mike from Paine's, and Postmaster Lisa. My dad always said if you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life. Thank you for everything you do for residents of Simsbury. #usps #happybirthday2colby #mailtruckparade ♬ original sound - Jessica Bergman

“My dad always said if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life,” Bergman said. “Thank you for everything you do for residents of Simsbury.”

In a second video, Colby thanked "Mailman Mike" for celebrating his birthday with a parade.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.