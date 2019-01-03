AUSTIN, Texas — This week, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) named six-year-old Abigail Arias of Angleton, Texas an Honorary Texas Ranger.

Arias is battling cancer. Earlier this month, she was also sworn in as an Honorary Officer with the Freeport Police Department.

“Abigail is a brave, young Texan, and her moral and physical courage serve as an inspiration to all Texans,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “On behalf of the entire DPS family, it was a great honor to appoint Abigail Arias to the position of Honorary Texas Ranger.”

Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen led the ceremony at the State Capitol.

Arias was joined by loved ones, as well as McCraw, Texas Public Safety Commission (PSC) Chairman Steven Mach, Texas Ranger Chief Chance Collins, DPS leadership and Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey.

Texas DPS

“Abigail has inspired millions with her courage, fighting spirit and love for law enforcement, and I am so proud that she has fulfilled her dream of becoming a Texas Ranger,” Speaker Bonnen said. “It was my great privilege to stand by Abigail's side as she was sworn in -- the Texas Rangers are lucky to have her.”

Arias was presented with a pair of custom cowboy boots and the signature Texas Ranger hat and badge. As part of her first day "on duty," she met other members of the DPS, received a personal tour of a DPS patrol unit and learned how to sound the siren and flash the lights.

Texas DPS

“On behalf of my fellow commission members, I was extremely privileged to meet Abigail and welcome her to the DPS family this week,” Chairman Mach said. “Her first day on duty as an Honorary Texas Ranger was a great success, and we are proud of Abigail’s continued bravery, strength and perseverance.”

House Resolution 377, which passed Monday, commended Arias for her outstanding perseverance during her fight with cancer and congratulated her on becoming an Honorary Texas Ranger.