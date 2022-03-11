The sweetest surprise: Soldier returns home, stuns daughter on her birthday at Georgia middle school

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — It was quite the birthday gift for one Barrow County middle schooler who received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday afternoon while at school.
All of the emotions were captured on video when the girl's mom, having just returned home after a six-month deployment, walked into the middle of her daughter's class with birthday balloons and roses.
In a video posted to Facebook by Richard B. Russell Jr. Middle School in Winder, the unbeknownst 6th grader's reaction was simply priceless:
As Staff Sergeant Nelson was reunited with her daughter, the two embraced in a tearful homecoming that the entire class got to enjoy.
"It was the most emotional experience for all -- one that will never be forgotten!" the school wrote in the Facebook post. "Thank you for your service SSG Nelson!"
