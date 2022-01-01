South Carolina couple welcome New Year's baby that didn't wait for hospital

At 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and just over 18 inches, Greta was born at 4:05 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — It's a story that ended joyously at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital for Ali and Lee Von Hofe. But it started with a frantic realization that, like the start of a new year, their baby would wait for no one.

Prisma Health shared the heartwarming story of, Greta Von Hofe, one South Carolina hospital's first baby of the new year. According to the Health Provider, the Von Hofes had everything planned out complete with a midwife group on-call, bags packed, and their other kids staying with the grandparents for New Year's Eve.

Everything seemed somewhat on schedule with nothing left to do but wait. But, according to the statement from Prisma, little Greta decided she had waited long enough already.

The contractions started slowly around 2 a.m. keeping Ali from getting any sleep. But they got stronger around 3:40 a.m., leading to a call to Ali's midwife who agreed they should meet at the hospital.

But, less than 20 minutes later, it became clear that the hospital was going to have to wait. With some over-the-phone instruction, Ali gave birth to Greta who was delivered into her father Lee's hands. EMS arrived a short time later.