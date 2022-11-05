Cat rescued from tree in South Carolina after being stuck for 5 days

The cat's owner said that Snowy was chased into the tree by dogs and hadn't come down - or eaten - in several days.

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — It's perhaps one of the most cliched scenarios that have ever been associated with the profession. But, yes, firefighters and other emergency responders really do sometimes rescue cats from trees.

And while many may suggest that feline pets will often come down on their own eventually, it appears one case in Edgefield County unfolded a bit differently.

Edgefield County Emergency Medical Services shared the story involving one of the local crews grabbing a bite to eat at a holiday craft event on Springfield Church Road when they were approached with a concerning problem.

A cat, later identified as Snowy, had been chased up into a tree by some dogs and hadn't come down in five days. Emergency officials described the cat as emaciated but alive and alert.

Fortunately, with a little help from Edgefield crews and the Merriwether Fire Department, the cat was successfully rescued.