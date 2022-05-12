"Eagles for a Cause' looks to help for the holidays

'Eagles for a Cause; plans to provide 40 meals to families on Christmas.

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — A group in South Congaree is working to make life easier for families in need. The 501c3 'Eagles for a Cause' is hoping to help this Christmas.

Lorri Wood and her counterpart Lauren Aull started the non-profit a few years back.

The two graduated from Airport High School and wanted to start an organization to give back after seeing need in their community of South Congaree.

This holiday season the group hopes to feed at least 40 families in need with a family meal.

"We network with other non-profits and we try to help families get in touch with who they need to get in touch with to get help. Right now we're helping a group of families who are relocating, so some of them need new furniture, some of them need blankets, some don't have beds," Wood said.

"We weren't poor, but we didn't have like other kids did, but my mother taught us, you will give what you have, so we would give what we had to other people and it just made you feel good. And so that was just something that was instilled in me as a child," Sylvia Corley-Drennanone of the volunteers said.

'Eagles for a Cause' has three giving boxes that were helping families through COVID. There's one at town hall, one at Platt Springs United Methodist Church, and a traveling giving box that fills the other two giving boxes.

"Once we've had it at schools. We could have it at your place of business and people could bring items into the giving box, the smaller giving box, and then we would take that and put it into the bigger giving box for people to have," Wood said.