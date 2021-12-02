Waste Management of St. Johns County Driver Denise Delancy was servicing her residential route when she spotted a young child alone on the street.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a related story on Feb. 8.)

A St. Augustine toddler is safe at home with their parents, thanks to the swift action of a garbage truck driver.

On Thursday morning, Waste Management of St. Johns County Driver Denise Delancy was servicing her residential route when she spotted a young child alone on the intersection of Madeore and Aiken streets in St. Augustine, Waste Management said in a news release Friday. Delancy immediately called 911 and knocked on the door of a nearby home.

The parents were reunited with their child even before the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived on the scene, the news release says. The parents were asleep inside their home and did not realize their child had wandered out a back door.

A St. Johns County Sheriff's Office deputy helped the parents fix the door so that it would not happen again, the sheriff's office told First Coast News.

"Waste Management drivers act as an extra set of eyes and ears for law enforcement and emergency personnel in their communities," the news release states, "and report emergencies or any unusual activity they see during their routes."

Join us in thanking Delancy for her kindness and service to her community!