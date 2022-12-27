In the video that's been viewed more than four million times, Nancy Drakulich is seen overwhelmed by the kindness of her customers.

ALLIANCE, Ohio — An incredible act of kindness was caught on camera at a mom and pop restaurant in Alliance, with a now viral video showing a waitress getting a Christmas gift a little early this year.

Nancy Drakulich has been waiting tables at Heggy's Confectionery for 34 years now. A few weeks ago, she was serving a 15-top of some regulars and a few new faces on a Friday night, when she got a surprise she wasn't expecting: a big tip.

In the video that's been viewed more than four million times, you can see Nancy is overwhelmed by the kindness of her customers. She says in all her years in the service industry, she's never seen so much generosity.

"They got ready to leave and they said, 'Wait a second, and said 'Merry Christmas!' and one of them handed me some money," Drakulich recalled. "I thought, 'Thank you, have a good evening,' and said, 'Whoa, whoa! Come on back here. We all have something for you,' so I worked my way around the table.

"To have somebody do something that generous for me was just so overwhelming."

Nancy didn't want to share the tip amount with us, but says she's so grateful, regardless. She also hopes it encourages others to share the same appreciation for others in the in the service industry and to pass on the same kindness this holiday season.