Swansea woman gives back to community by making decorative bows

SWANSEA, S.C. — Dean King of Swansea loves her crafts.

"I make bows," King said.

Back in 2004, she and her friend Dot made yellow bows in honor of troops deployed to Afghanistan. They hung them on light posts downtown and people bought them, too.

She used the money to buy supplies for the troops and they got hundreds of thank-you letters back from the soldiers.

After this, she stopped her crafting for a while, but picked it back up more recently.

"My husband passed away in 2020 and I was married to the man for almost 60 years and I had to do something for therapy," King said.

She took on making wreaths but found the bows were more popular and has found a way to give back to the community with her craft.

She makes them in order to benefit her church's ministry efforts, local festivals, booster clubs, and others.

"I get a lot of joy out of giving and then it's nice to be able to have the funds to be able to give back to the church," King said.

"It could be anything from creating bags for DSS to help children who are in need for school supplies or other supplies, to visiting nursing homes, to visit people who are alone," Pastor Ed Stallworth said.

Dean knows that her craftiness goes a long way and translates into good.