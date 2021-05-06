Local law enforcement headed to Central Florida this week in order to celebrate the graduation of a fallen officer's daughter.
Tarpon Springs Police Department congratulated Aleena Kondek after she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Central Florida. Aleena's father, Charles R. Kondek Jr., was a Tarpon Springs officer when he was killed in the line of duty back in December 2014.
"TSPD wishes Aleena the greatest success that her chosen career has to offer and we know she will rise to the occasion throughout her career in helping others in the community in which she will be serving," the police department wrote in a Facebook post.
Aleena worked at the university's police department while completing her degree, TSPD says. She'll now be working as a registered nurse with a 'prestigious hospital' in Florida.
