9-year-old Ainsley Barber has been in need of a new motorized wheelchair, but her family said insurance companies were unwilling to cover the expense.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A 9-year-old Copperas Cove girl will soon be getting a much-needed new wheelchair, all thanks to the generosity of those who helped raise the money.

6 News shared Ainsley Barber's story on Monday, Oct. 2. Barber was born at 33 weeks with hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy. Her speech and ability to walk have been affected, so she relies on her motorized wheelchair.

Unfortunately, Barber's current wheelchair is falling apart and has become a hazard, and her family said a replacement would cost over $12,000.

Ainsley's mother, Stacie Barber, said their medical insurance, Blue Cross Blue Shield, was unwilling to cover the cost of a wheelchair-related expense because she already has a chair, despite its condition.

"It makes me feel completely defeated," Barber said. "I just I feel like I don't exist, like her story doesn't matter, like she doesn't matter, but that's so far from the truth. She's absolutely amazing. She deserves the world. If I have to just keep on advocating for this new wheelchair or just for insurance itself, I will."

Barber started a GoFundMe to cover the cost of the new chair, which thanks to generous donors, has now raised enough money to get a new wheelchair customized for Ainsley's needs.

"We are just wanting to say the hugest, hugest thank you to all of you that donated and cared so much to be a part of this journey with us," Stacie Barber said.

Though the family will now be able to get the new wheelchair, Stacie Barber said the fight is far from over, and she will continue to advocate not only for her own daughter but for other families who are facing similar struggles to get the help they need.

The Barber family's GoFundMe can be found at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ainsley-needs-a-new-wheelchair.