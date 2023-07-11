The ties at Camp Kemo make everyone family

The camp for kids with cancer or blood disorders and their siblings offers a week away from doctors and hospitals.

EASTOVER, S.C. — Camp Kemo kicks off their 44th year at Camp Cole this week.

Camp Kemo offers a jam packed fun week of activities for Prisma Health Children's Hospital patients.

The campers at Camp Kemo have or had cancer or blood disorders however they are not away from their family completely.

Campers get to bring as many of their siblings as they want free of cost. The Camp Cole grounds are scattered with children ages 5 to 18 who according to the schedule get to have movie nights, swimming, goat yoga and more.

D'Asia Bennett who was given the counselor name Kontenet, is no stranger to Camp Kemo, she was a sibling camper with her sister when they were children.

"The most difficult part is just knowing that some kids may or may be here next year," said Bennett. "During camp fires that always one of our biggest things and we see the tears and you know we reflect on the memories"

Cassandra Shea, the camp's director believes that the reason ex-campers become counselors is because they understand the importance of their camp family.

"These kids get poured into and it fill them up and changes their trajectory when they're here", said Shea. "So, when they get older they know how impactful this week is and they know how impactful our team retreats are for them. All they want to do is to continue to be apart of that. And pour into the younger kids the way someone poured into them."

It is Matthan Rogers first year at Camp Kemo as he joins his sisters Anna Beth, Ruthie and Josie.

His family has some deep rooted history with the program as the Rogers kids' mother was a Camp Kemo camper as a child.

"Our family has a history here," Rogers said. "My aunt actually had cancer up until she passed away when she was fourteen. And my mom and her brother come down here, now its a sad thing but it's also an exciting thing that we get to experience what they got to experience."