OVERLAND, Mo. — Three Overland boys decided to turn the blanket of snow into a haul of snacks with a side of cash.

Jonas and Gavin Henderson alongside their family friend Connor Calderon shoveled driveways and paths for neighbors on Saturday.

“It’s cool because it's kind of a family business,” Jonas said.

A skill Jonas and Gavin’s brother taught them, but cash isn’t the first currency they accept.

"I like Twix and sometimes I eat Reeses," Jonas said.

"I didn't need those snacks anyway, so I am going to give them off to them plus some cash to buy a new video game," Mary Hill, a neighbor said.

She said every inch of snow adds hours of work for her.

"I could do it, but it would be like, maybe come out for a half an hour, come in, come back out," the homeowner said.

Helping the boys sweet tooth, piggy banks and character is a cheap price to pay.



"It's basically making us stay out of trouble not doing drugs,” Connor said. “And you get to help yourself by making money and the neighbors too."

To the boys, the only thing that matters is making sure all of the neighbors have clear paths.



"It feels good because I don’t care about the money I just care about helping people,” Jonas said.

So, the next snow, expect to see these kids in the neighborhood, shovels in tow.





