CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kudos to these wonderful Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers.

According to the CMPD Facebook page, a single mom of a three-year-old daughter had been constantly harassed over the past couple of days.

"Bad luck sometimes hits us hard," CMPD wrote.

According to the police department, back on February 5, someone had slashed the single mom's front tire. A few days before that, someone tried to break into her home; pushing the door in and breaking the lower half of the door frame.

"After taking the report, Officer Reinke stopped by to check in with the mother a few weeks later. He noticed the door was still broken and she was driving on the spare," CMPD wrote.

The officer then asked the mom for the damaged tire to see if he could have Crime Scene Investigators dust it for prints. He knew it was a surface area that couldn't be dusted for prints.

The mom happily gave him the tire.

Officer Reinke took the tire to Pepboys to have it replaced and fix a slight bend in the rim.

On Valentines Day’s, Officer Reinke and another CMPD officer, Officer Planty, both installed the new tire on the mom's car. Officer Reinke also bought a stuffed police dog for the 3-year-old daughter.

"Both quickly got to work. They installed the new tire purchased by Officer Reinke and made some temporary repairs to the front door so she could feel safe again," CMPD wrote. "They plan on getting some supplies and going back to fully fix the door frame."

Thank you, Officer Reinke and Officer Planty!