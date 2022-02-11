Houston 'Rex' goes viral after Halloween scare during trick-or-treating

“A clown was behind a bench and it popped up screaming and so I ran away," Matthew said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON, Texas — A little Houston boy has gone viral after he got more than he bargained for while trick-or-treating in Kingwood.

Matthew Marinez, 6, was trick-or-treating at a home in Kingwood wearing his "Rex" costume when a trick made the treat worth running from.

“A clown was behind a bench and it popped up screaming and so I ran away," Matthew said.

A neighbor managed to capture Matthew's scare on video and posted it to TikTok.

“My coworker comes up to me, she's just showing me this funny video on TikTok, and I'm like, hold on. I look closer, and I'm like, my son was a 'Rex,' those two people in front of him are my nephew and niece, like this is my son!" Matthew's mom, Jasmine Legorreta said.

The video's amassed more than six million views. Matthew still said it’s not funny.

“I don’t look funny! I don’t look funny?" Matthew said.