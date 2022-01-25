'Tiniest Braves fan' who was in NICU during World Series making great progress

Emmy Lou's parents said she's making great progress since she was in the NICU after birth.

ATLANTA — She was barley the size of a box of Cracker Jacks when the Braves won the World Series, but now she's a healthy, normal-sized baby.

Emerson Lou Sweeney's parents, Britnie and Jeremy, were settling into a difficult stint in the NICU, watching their newborn grow stronger when the Braves took on the Houston Astros for Game 6.

"I was watching the game, and kind of giving her the commentary as we went," Jeremy told 11Alive back in October. "You could tell she was very interested in it and it was really important to her and she was so excited about it, and the score. At least, that's what I like to tell myself! And she was moving around a lot. She was either really happy or really mad that I was talking to her at 10 o'clock at night!"

The new parents helped ease their stress by watching Atlanta's team make history alongside their new baby. As a newborn, Emmy Lou became the tiniest Braves fan.

Now, her parents have shared an update in her progress. She just turned three months old, and she's grown out of the Braves shirt nurses once made for her at birth.

Her parents said she's making great progress. She's also continuing her Braves' fandom, posing for a picture at three months in front of the team's symbol — just like she did when she was in the NICU after she was born.