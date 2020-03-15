COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly two weeks ago, tornadoes swept through Middle Tennessee, killing 25 people and destroying hundreds of buildings.

Residents and volunteers are joining to pick up what remains and start the process of rebuilding.

While this work is never easy, both physically and emotionally, the burden doesn't seem quite so heavy when you have a little music.

That is exactly why Jane Turvaville perched on a makeshift bench to play on a piano that was tied down to a trailer in the middle of a field.

A group called Helping Hands with the local Church of the Latter Day Saints was working on picking up debris in the field.

Facebook posts from friends said she was a prime example of everyone using their skills to work toward a common goal.

RELATED: Red Cross to open tornado aid application

RELATED: Donations for tornado victims put on hold in Putnam County

RELATED: Tennessee tornado victims: How to help

RELATED: 'Faith and prayer are a very powerful tool' | Churches across the country honor Putnam Co. victims

RELATED: One found, one to go | Search continues for 2-year-old's "Lovie" lost in deadly tornado

RELATED: "That's what God wants us to do" | Little boy rides his tricycle to help tornado victims

RELATED: Remember their names | Family, friends share memories of lives lost in Putnam County tornado

RELATED: Strong Together | Voices from the Putnam County Twister