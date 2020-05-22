ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Talk about perfect timing! The U.S. Naval Academy's graduating class of 2020 got quite the surprise Wednesday during their swearing-in ceremony-- a flyover.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, stationed out of Florida, surprised the new service members by soaring overtop the traditional hat toss.

Cheers of "hip hip, hooray!" were echoed three times before the aircraft arrived.

The precision pilots came from behind Bancroft Hall as the socially distant graduates tossed their hats into the air.

"Congratulations, to the United States Naval Academy graduates of 2020! Welcome to the Fleet," the Blue Angels wrote on Facebook.

A moment none are soon to forget. Here's to the class of 2020!

