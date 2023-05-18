West Columbia mother, daughter achieve milestone graduation together

A West Columbia mother and daughter graduate together from Midlands Tech, forming an even stronger bond.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mother-daughter pair from West Columbia recently graduated from Midlands Tech on the same day and in the same ceremony.

Julianna, the mother, graduated with her associate's degree in Administrative Office Technology, and Lilianna, the daughter, graduated from high school and college dual enrollment program in General Studies and Arts.

Julianna said she and her daughter Liliana have always been close, but this experience brought them even closer in a new way as mother and daughter.

"We did end up in one class together, so we had the same English class at the same time," she said. "Not the same class period, but we had the same professor and the same assignments. So that was a lot of fun."

But she said graduating together is something she'll never forget.

"It was awesome to be on the floor with her and watching her walk," mom said. "She got to go first, and I did stand up and yell and embarrassed her a little bit, but that's OK, that's my job."