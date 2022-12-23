He was homeless and living on the street for about a year. Now, he struggles, living paycheck to paycheck.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It was a Christmas miracle for a Winston-Salem pastor who has faced hardship after hardship.

Bishop Charles Edward Gwynn, Jr. has faced many obstacles in life.

He says he lost his mother and dogs back in 2018 and a year before that, his home caught fire, ruining much of what's on the inside.

Since then, he has been living in apartments.

In 2019, he was homeless and living on the street for about a year. Now, he struggles, living paycheck to paycheck.

Recently, Pastor Gwynn needed some work done on his car. He took it to a close friend of nearly 25 years, Jeff Moser at R&R Automotive and tire.

After all, was said and done, the bill was hefty, nearly $1,200.

Gwynn didn’t know how he would be able to afford it and even thought about leaving the car in the shop until he could pay to get it out.

Thankfully, he didn’t have to worry about that for long.

Moser paid the entire bill for Gwynn so he could take the car home that day.

“They are working on your heart, because this is a new side of the United States of America, for everybody works together. Everybody has a true natural love for one another,” Pastor Gwynn said.

Moser says he just wants to help people and tries to help as many people as he can.

“It makes me feel good emotionally. It touches my heart to help people. I just love to help people,” Moser said.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.