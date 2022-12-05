Yarnbombers of Columbia make scarves, hats to give to Oliver Gospel

The group hand-crafted around 230 winter accessories.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of master crafters who call themselves the Yarnbombers of Columbia are giving back by doing what they do best, crocheting and knitting.

Today they hand-delivered everything after packing up the goods.

Adriane McGillis and the group she's a part of are spreading love this Christmas season by delivering these special gifts to people in need.

About 20 members knitted and crocheted 230 some hats and scarves for the Oliver Gospel Mission which helps those who are experiencing homelessness.

"We met several times, the Yarnbombers at beer gardens and bars and we would get together and crochet and chat and everybody was really happy with that idea because we like the idea of giving to somebody who maybe could use a little pick me up around the holiday season," McGillis said.

Since October they've been working to fill this order. Every bag has at least two pieces, maybe three, uniquely hand crafted with a different size and color combination written on the label.

"Most of us who crochet or knit, rarely end up keeping the things we make and eventually you do run out of friends and family. But there's something really heartfelt and wonderful about giving somebody a piece of warmth, and that's what a hat or scarf is," McGillis said.

Oliver Gospel has been serving the homeless population, people suffering from addiction and those down on hard times for over 100 years.

Travis McNeal, the executive director of Oliver Gospel tells News 19 they wouldn't be able to go on without community donations like this.

"When they receive something like this, their face just lights up and they know that someone cares," McNeal said.

This fabric is specially woven with love and going a long way this Christmas.

According to McGillis, the Yarnbombers will be donating their extra hats and scarves they made to another non-profit that needs them this month.

They have a new project planned that they'll discuss at their January 26 meeting at 6 p.m. at Steel Hands.