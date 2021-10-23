KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Yassin Terou, the founder of Yassin's Falafel Shop, said Friday that he welcomed a new baby boy into the family — Muhammad Terou.
"People welcome our baby falafel boy Muhammad Terou/Falafel to our small family, and to our large community family," he said on social media. "With the blessings and protection from God and the help of prayers, finally he decided to come out to this world after more than 10 hours of labor."
Yassin also said that Muhammad's mother was doing fine after spending so much time in labor. According to his social media posts, he is Yassin's fourth child.
From WBIR, congratulations to the Terou family!