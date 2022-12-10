His family surprised him with tickets to Game 1 of the ALDS. He ended up with a souvenir of Astros playoff history

HOUSTON — What is better than an Astros walk-off win in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series on your birthday? Catching the walk-off home run ball that won it all.
That was the case for Astros fan Dillion Harrell who caught Yordan Álvarez’s walk-off three-run homer that gave Houston a win over the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park Tuesday evening.
Álvarez hit the three-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray to end the game giving the Astros an 8-7 win in their playoff opener and best-of-five series.
“It was my birthday so my mom, sister, and best friend surprised me with tickets. No lie, my sister said, ‘I got them in the perfect spot to watch Yordan hit a homer.’ I’ll never hear the end of her saying she called it 🤣” Harrell said to KHOU 11 News.
RELATED: 'Kiss it goodbye!' | Hear the radio call when Yordan Álvarez sent Minute Maid Park into a frenzy
RELATED: ALDS Game 1: Yordan Álvarez mashes 3-run, walk-off homer to give Astros 8-7 win over Mariners
Harrell said he has been an Astros fan all his life.
“I remember my mom taking me to games to watch Berkman, Biggio and Bagwell play,” he said. “Watching the golden era of Astros baseball is really something special. Just to be able to witness Yordan hit that home run in person was something to remember. Having the ball he did it with is a priceless memory I’ll carry with me forever.”
Harrell said he has no intentions of selling the ball and will likely lock it away and keep it for himself. The only person he would be willing to give the ball to is Álvarez himself.