YORK COUNTY, S.C. — In June 2018 a jet ski accident on Lake Wylie in York County left 14-year-old McKenna Woodhead paralyzed from the chest down.

McKenna, a soccer player bound to play in college, is now bravely fighting an uphill recovery battle.

Thanks to her teammates at the Carolina Rapids, she has been nominated as a finalist in the national U.S Soccer SheBelieves Hero Contest. The honor goes to players who have inspired their communities.

Mckenna's favorite team, Charlotte Independence, expressed their support for her -- announcing they'll play their April 16 game in her honor.



“She’s someone who exemplifies what it means to be strong," said Brandon Miller, goalkeeper for the Charlotte Independence. "She’s definitely an example for not just the younger generation around her but for adults like myself who may have tragedy in your life, but you’ve got to deal with it.”

Nothing quite like your heroes casting the first votes for McKenna.

“If I was a betting man I think she’s going to turn this into a positive one way or another," said Rich Posipanco, Charlotte Independence Chief of Operations.

You have until the end of the week to cast your votes for the SheBelieves hero contest.