CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A young man with Down syndrome scored a touchdown at Independence High School on Friday night.

"Oh, it was amazing. Amazing. Uplifting, beautiful, wonderful," said Teresa McCullum told NBC Charlotte about the moment her son, Tristan, crossed the goal line.

The 20-year-old has been helping out the football team at Independence High School this season. But this time around, he dressed in uniform with the team.

"I don’t think he anticipated all of the hype. He’s never really been on the football field playing in a game before, so I think it probably overwhelmed him a little bit. But he was into it; he was really excited, for sure," McCullum said.

McCullum couldn't say enough about her son's awesome personality.

"Just a ball of energy, joy, and sunshine rolled into one. Very social, very happy. Just exciting to be around. He’s a great kid. You can’t not like him. He’s a wonderful child and just very loving and very kind," she said.

McCullum also praised everyone who was involved with orchestrating her son's big night.

"They’re amazing. All of them. The young men that are on the team, all of the coaches, the team mom, all of them. They just rally around each other, really," she said.

"They act like a family. They love each other. And they lift each other up," McCullum added.

By the way, Independence beat Garinger 48-0.

