The artist told Boone County police they had no way of getting the gift to Zachary Cottongim's family, so deputies brought it to Louisville themselves.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The father of a fallen Louisville Metro Police Department officer received a special, handcrafted piece of art from an unknown artist in Boone County this week.

LMPD said in a Facebook post that the artwork was given to Officer Dale Cottongim, the father of Zachary Cottongim, in honor of his late son.

Louisville Police said an artist contacted the Boone County Sheriff's Department asking if it would be possible to get the handmade piece of art to the Cottongim family.

The artist, whose identity is unknown, told police they had no way of getting their gift to family members themselves.

According to LMPD, Sheriffs Deputies from BCPD drove the handmade gift from Florence, Ky. to Louisville, passing it along to Major Corey Robinson, LMPD's 6th Division Commander.

Robinson then surprised Dale Cottongim at LMPD Headquarters, presenting him with the token of gratitude.

Ofc. Dale Cottongim received a surprise delivered by LMPD Major Corey Robinson. @BooneSheriffKY drove from Florence with a gift crafted by an artist honoring Cottongim’s son, Ofc. Zach Cottongim, killed in the line of duty last December. We are thankful for the love & support.💙 pic.twitter.com/rbQCnc7S70 — LMPD (@LMPD) February 12, 2022

"The outpouring and generosity of our community and the entire Commonwealth continues to show by the love shown to his family and LMPD," LMPD officials said in the post.

Police said the Cottongim family was grateful for the "thoughtfulness of a total stranger."

LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim died after being hit by another vehicle while investigating an abandoned car on I64 near Mellwood Avenue last December.

Cottongim's family received an outpour of love and support from across the Commonwealth in the days following his death.

