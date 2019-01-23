COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today at the State House medical marijuana was a big topic of discussion as both supporters and opponents of the measure let their voices be heard.

At the center of it all was the compassionate care act a bill that essentially would legalize the use of medical marijuana.

South Carolina State Attorney Alan Wilson, spoke at the press conference in opposition of the bill saying, "The bill basically decriminalizes Marijuana it creates a legal safe harbor for up to two ounces of marijuana every fourteen days."

The bill would create a medical cannabis program that would be administered by the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Patients with certain debilitating conditions and a doctor's recommendation could apply for a medical cannabis card and buy products from a state-licensed dispensary.

Republican Senator Tom Davis introduced the bill back in 2017. Davis responded to the comment by saying, "I get the fact that SC doesn't want recreational use. I don't want recreational use and this bill create's a bright line in that regard. For example, this makes it a felony to take cannabis for medical purposes and divert it from recreational. Currently smoking marijuana is a misdemeanor."

The senator goes on to reiterate that this isn't a bill to legalize marijuana for recreational use but South Carolinian's "want doctors to have the authority to authorize patients use of cannabis in certain conditions if they believe it's in the patients best interest."

The bill has passed both on the Senate Medical Affairs Committee and the House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs but still has to be heard on the chamber floor