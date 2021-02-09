Historic Columbia prepares to celebrate black history and culture at annual Jubilee

The 43rd annual Jubilee: Festival of Black History and Culture will be held September 18, 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a virtual platform in 2020, Jubilee this year will be centered on the return of live performances from noteworthy local artists and vendors.

On Friday, News19 This Morning anchor Brandon Taylor spoke with the James Quint, Historic Columbia’s Director of Education about the upcoming event.

The Jubilee: Festival of Black History & Culture on September 18 headlines another month at Historic Columbia filled with fun and educational events and activities such as Storytime in the Garden and a Dollar Sunday tour of Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens.

Now in its 43rd year, Jubilee: Festival of Black History & Culture, is a free, outdoor festival that brings musicians, dancers and storytellers together to celebrate on the grounds of the Mann-Simons Site at 1403 Richland Street in Columbia. Visitors can again enjoy South Carolina-based entertainment – in-person.

A children’s area will be available with educational and family-friendly activities. In addition, there will be many vendors selling food aligned with the cultural representations found at the festival.

The 43rd annual Jubilee is an open-air event with activities and entertainment across 100 acres, from Mann-Simons Site to the Modjeska Monteith Simkins House at 2025 Marion St., allowing ample space for social distancing between vendors and attendees. Hand sanitizer stations will be in place throughout the event space.

DHEC will offer COVID-19 vaccines from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. during the festival. All three authorized COVID-19 vaccines – the two-dose versions of Pfizer and Moderna, and the one-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) – will be available.