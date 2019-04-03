COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic home in Hopkins, South Carolina has earned a unique distinction.

The Harriet Barber House is one of six locations in South Carolina to host a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street Program.

The Harriet Barber House was built in the 1872 by Samuel and Harriet Barber. It was a major part of the South Carolina Land Commission, a group that gave freedmen the opportunity to own land in the South.

“We were very excited because nothing like this has ever happened in our community. " says Marie Barber Adams, Project Manager of the exhibit. "We were also very excited because it would give local school children the opportunity to see a Smithsonian exhibit because many of them would probably not have the opportunity to go to the museum in Washington DC.”

The multi-layered exhibit has a total of six sections, each dealing with some aspect of the South.

"Persistence is one of the themes with the exhibit and we know that the Barber family had to be persistent in keeping the land. There so many things for every age, the school children are fascinated with the rural sounds and we also have other recordings, so it is very interactive to all ages.” said Adams.

Adams also hopes the exhibit gives the community a chance to learn about preserving history.

"We want them to see the importance of historic preservation and of conservation and of course of knowing your family history because all of that is incorporated here.” said Adams.

The exhibition will be open to the public until March 9th.