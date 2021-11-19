Local restaurant hopes to feed 1,000 souls for Thanksgiving

Two events -- one in Columbia, one in Sumter -- will give away 500 dinners for Thanksgiving.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Sumter restaurant is giving back to the community by giving away a total of 1,000 Thanksgiving meals.

1,000 Souls Fed is a project project of the Jeffrey and Harriet Lampkin Foundation and Country Boy Kitchen in Sumter, which will host two events -- one Friday at Richland Northeast High School on Brookfield Road, and the second event at Country Boy Kitchen in Sumter on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The Nov. 19 event in Richland County begins at 5:30 p.m. and will last until 500 dinners are given away.

Individuals must drive up and stay in their vehicle. Before receiving a free meal, tell the volunteer what you are thankful for and you will get one plate per person in the vehicle.