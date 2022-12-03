47th Annual Catfish Stomp kicks off holiday season in Elgin

The Mayor says there was record-breaking turnout.

ELGIN, S.C. — Saturday was the 47th Annual Elgin Catfish Stomp Festival, a tradition for the town and its people.

“It is our tradition for our family," Elizabeth Watson said. "Yes, we’ve been doing this since me and my husband were little kids, and then when we had kids we always brought them here and they haven’t missed a year since,”

For 47 years, this special Catfish Stomp and its namesake catfish stew have brought the people of Elgin together at Potter Community Park.

It started with a parade to kick off the celebration of the holidays.

According to Melissa Emmons, the town’s mayor said in a statement,

“We had the most participants in the parade and the most vendors ever! The weather was perfect, the crowd was historical in size and the catfish stew was delicious and sold out in record time.”

One of those vendors was Queen’s Café. The owner said she loves coming to events like this for the warm feeling there.