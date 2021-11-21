55th Annual Governor's Carolighting brings back longtime traditions

COVID changed how the event was held in 2020. However, 2021 brings a return to normalcy for a local staple of the holiday season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is officially kicking off the holiday season once again this year with the Annual Governor's Carolighting ceremony.

The event, now in its 55th year, is returning to the traditional ceremony after being heavily limited in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will once again participate in the event which precedes Christmas and other important holidays.

"Each year Peggy and I look forward to welcoming South Carolinians from around the state to the State House and joining with them to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season," McMaster said in a statement earlier in the week.

At the center of this year's event is a 35-foot-tall Concolor Fir from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland. TimberTech of Greer, South Carolina donated their delivery services to bring the tree to Columbia for the 17th year.

The tree arrived on Nov. 8 and has been getting prepped and decorated for the big event for the last two weeks.