COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the holidays just around the corner, you may be looking for one more side dish to add to your feast.

News19's Andrea Mock is sharing one of her favorites to make for her family: a sweet potato surprise casserole.

Here's what you need:

4 large sweet potatoes

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1/4 cup of quick oats

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

2 tablespoons of flour

1/2 cup of walnuts

1/2 cup of whole cranberries (you can add more if you want the casserole to be more tart)

1/4 cup of butter

1 cup of marshmallows

Here's how you make it:

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

2. Cook your sweet potatoes (boil or bake).

3. Melt the butter and add the brown sugar, quick oats, cinnamon, flour, and walnuts. You may need to smash up the walnuts, depending on what you have. This is the crumble for the sweet potato surprise.

4. Peel and mash sweet potatoes. (You can use an electric mixer)

5. Add half of the crumble and all of the cranberries to the sweet potatoes. Mix again until it is mixed through with the potatoes.

6. Pour into a casserole dish and make it nice and even. Add the remainder of the crumble to the top.

7. Put it in the oven, without the marshmallows, and bake it for 25 minutes.

8. Right before it is done, add the marshmallows, and let it cook for the marshmallows to get a little brown and toasty.