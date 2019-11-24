COLUMBIA, S.C. — Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is hosting its 32nd annual after-hours light display, Lights Before Christmas.

Lights Before Christmas features over one-million lights and various holiday attractions. The zoo also promises snow every night. The celebration opened on November 23 and will continue through December 30 on select nights from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for children ages two to 12. Children under two may enter for free. The zoo encourages visitors to purchase tickets online.

This year, Lights Before Christmas will feature different theme nights. Riverbanks Zoo and Garden will present close-up animal exhibitions on Wednesdays and Thursdays, while those who visit on weekends can watch the Holly Jolly Christmas parade Friday through Sunday. Various holiday mascots will also be present for photos.

In addition to various theme nights, the zoo is offering buy-one-get-one deals for different groups on certain nights. Identification is required to receive the discount.

November 27 — Military

December 4 — College Students

December 11 — First Responders

December 18 — Teachers

Zoo members will receive at least one free visit to Lights Before Christmas with a valid membership card and photo ID. More information may be located on the zoo's website.