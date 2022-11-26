Arkansas man launches his small business in time for the holidays

Joshua Bernard launched 'All My Love' on Friday. It's an online clothing store for affordable high-end fashion.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Black Friday means deals from stores nationwide, but Saturday is for local shops.

Small Business Saturday is one of the biggest shopping days for those in your area. This year is even more special since there are more 'mom and pop shops' and boutiques than ever before.

Joshua Bernard launched his online clothing store, All My Love, right before the holidays.

"It's really been a labor of love- the effort and energy... as much as it's taken, I'm proud of it. I'm really happy with how it's come out," said Bernard.

What was a vision that started four years ago with his mom has now finally come to life.

"One day my mom came to me and said, 'Let's just do this. We will figure it out.' I had a call with a manufacturer in three weeks and we had samples being processed," said Bernard.

Joshua is one of thousands of people taking the leap to start their own business.

As the American economy has recovered from the pandemic, more people than ever before have become a store owner.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are nearly one million more businesses in 2022 than there were last year, a record high in the past 5 years.

For Joshua, the support of local businesses including his, means everything.