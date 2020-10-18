Biltmore’s Christmas tree-raising will be virtual this year

This year, Biltmore will share the Christmas tree-raising ceremony virtually as it documents the 35-foot Fraser fir’s journey to the Biltmore house.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video is from the 2018 Christmas tree-raising ceremony at the Biltmore house.

It’s one of Biltmore’s most beloved holiday traditions – the raising of the Christmas tree!

The event officially kicks off the estate’s Christmas season. This year, Biltmore will share the Christmas tree-raising ceremony virtually as it documents the 35-foot Fraser fir’s journey to the Biltmore house.

This year marks the 125th year of Biltmore’s first Christmas when George Vanderbilt welcomed family and friends to the Biltmore house on Christmas Eve in 1895.

Biltmore will provide the virtual tree-raising on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 5:00 p.m. on its Facebook and Youtube channel.

The estate will also host it’s Christmas at Biltmore and Candlelight Christmas Evenings from Nov. 6 – Jan. 10.