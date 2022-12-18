Christmas initiative provides inmates with books to give, read to their kids for the holidays

Spending Christmas with their kids while gifting them a book they will read to them almost nightly

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Being separated from loved ones during the holidays is never easy for the women at Camille Graham Correctional Facility. But a small gift is helping them connect with their loved ones in a special way, thanks to some assistance from Santa.

"They gave us two books and, so, I was able to gift wrap one to give them and they can take it home," one inmate, Mary, said. "And I just now read it to them so they can always remember Nana read them that book."

She was able to see her grandson and meet her granddaughter for the first time. She said being able to give them a book she can read with them has warmed her heart.

"I've been standing at the door waiting for like one or two o'clock, all morning long, so it's so amazing," Mary added. "I don't know, I'm just exuberated, I'm so happy."

Director Brian Sterling with the South Carolina Department of Corrections said the goal is to encourage education among these children and allow incarcerated mothers to help.

"The goal is for the parent to read to the child on the video visitation, over the video visitation, to say, 'See, Johnny, look at the lion, look at the tiger, look at the shark, and then the words that go with it,'" he said.

Sterling said that the average education level of someone at the S.C. Department of Corrections is 10th grade.

"So, we know that reading early, getting that skill down, helps avoid that," he added.

For inmates like Mary, it's the best gift one can receive from the man in red.

"I've been locked up nearly seven years and this is the best Christmas I've had with my family this time," she said.