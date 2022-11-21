City of Columbia offers free parking for Thanksgiving weekend

Starting on Thursday November 24th, on-street meters will be free citywide until Sunday November 27th.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Parking Services will be supporting local business and the community by offering complimentary parking over the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Friday November 25th and Saturday November 26th, all on-street meters, except for Five Points, will be free from 11AM until 6PM.

On Wednesday November 23rd, after 5PM gates at the parking decks on Lincoln, Park, Lady, and Sumter streets will be open until 2 AM Monday November 28th.

The 2221 Devine Street deck facility in the Five Points area will also offer free parking Friday November 26th and Saturday November 27th.