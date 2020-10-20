See the front yard of skeletons fighting off COVID with masks, hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

CLEVELAND — It's become the talk of Clifton Boulevard, attracting neighbors and literally stopping traffic all to get a glimpse of the Halloween decorations on brand with a very scary year.

"You gotta try to find the best out of it," Marija Lasic said.

For Josh Davis and Marija Lasic, they shine during this time of year.

"I have always loved Halloween," Lasic said. "Even when I was a little kid. I loved to get scared."

Halloween home decor has become this couple's neighborhood calling card, featuring a different theme every year.

But being a different year, the couple was thinking of taking this season off.

"We weren't even going to do anything this year," Lasic said.

That was their decision until neighbors learned of their plans.

"All the neighbors kept walking by saying, 'you have to do something. We need something to look forward to!'"

They also found inspiration from a 12-foot skeleton.

"When we saw that first come out, it was like we have to get that," Davis said.

The rest of the theme fell into place.

"There's nothing more fitting to the times than COVID," Davis said.

A front yard of skeletons fighting off COVID with masks, hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

"We didn't want to offend anybody, but we felt like if we put some humor in it then it would bring light to a down time in society right now," Davis said. "It may bring some smiles."

Providing smiles during a truly spooky season.