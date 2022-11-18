Want to see some Christmas lights? Check out the Fireflies' display at Segra Park

The Fireflies say in addition to the lights, they'll also have holiday shopping, kids crafts and activities, as well as holiday-themed food and drinks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fireflies are starting a new holiday tradition: Fireflies Holiday Lights.

Segra Park, the team's home field, will be decked out with over one million LED lights featuring 10 themed areas. The baseball field is located at 1640 Freed Street in the BullStreet District near downtown Columbia.

The Fireflies say in addition to the lights, they'll also have holiday shopping, kids' crafts, and activities, as well as holiday-themed food and drinks. Santa Claus and Mason, the Fireflies mascot, will be on-hand for select evenings throughout the 42 nights of lights.

The event begins Saturday, November 19, and continues through December 31 excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Hours for the event will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 6 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. On New Year’s Eve (December 31) hours of operation will be 5-8 p.m. and will feature a kids' “ball drop” at 7 pm.

WLTX is a sponsor of the event.

All tickets for the event will be general admission but will follow a variable pricing guide. Ticket pricing will be as follows:

November 19 – December 16:

Kids Tickets (ages 3-12): Sunday-Thursday: $9 Friday & Saturday: $11

Adult Tickets: Sunday-Thursday: $12 Friday & Saturday: $14



December 17 – December 31:

Kids Tickets (ages 3-12): $12

Adult Tickets: $16

Kids 2 years of age and younger will receive free entry to Fireflies Holiday Lights. All Military members (both active and retired), Seniors (65+), and First Responders will receive $2 off admission every night of Fireflies Holiday Lights. Fireflies Season Ticket Members and Fireflies Kids Club Members will receive specialty admission prices from November 19 through December 16. Season Ticket Members can contact their Fireflies Ticket Account Manager to learn more. Fireflies Kids Club Members will receive more information on how to take advantage of this specialty pricing in the coming days.

All Fireflies Holiday Lights Tickets must be purchased online. Tickets will not be available for purchase in person at the Fireflies Box Office.

There will also be specialty pricing and rewards for groups of 15 or more to attend Fireflies Holiday Lights. For pricing and more information, call the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487, or email sales@columbiafireflies.com to book your holiday lights group outing. Tickets for all 42 nights of Fireflies Holiday Lights will go on sale this Thursday, October 20 at 10 am and will be available for purchase at FirefliesTickets.com.