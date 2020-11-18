Dine in or take out? Thanksgiving dinner options in the Midlands

What's open, what's available for your holiday feast in Columbia and Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Don't want to think about cooking for Thanksgiving? Here's a list of restaurants and dining services that offer either dine-in service or take-away options for getting that feast to your table.

Remember to make a reservation -- if necessary -- if you prefer to dine in at a restaurant or pre-order early for take-out/take-away as quantities may be limited and there may be a deadline for order placement and pick-up.

Dine in options

California Dreaming, 401 S Main St, Columbia, 10:30 am-6 pm (also see below for take-out option)

Carolina Ale House, 708 Lady St and 277 Columbiana Dr (Harbison), 11 am-3 pm

Cracker Barrel various locations open 7 am-9 pm

The Grand on Main, 1621 Main St, Columbia, 11 am-11pm, reservations preferred, (803) 726-2323

Hall's Chop House, 1221 Main St, Columbia, 10:30 am-7 pm

Hampton Street Vineyard, 1207 Hampton St, Columbia, 11 am-8 pm, reservations preferred, $55/person/two course meal or $65/person/three course meal, (803) 252-0850

Lizard’s Thicket various locations will be open 6 am-7 pm

Main Course, 1626 Main St, Columbia, 11 am-11 pm, reservations preferred (803) 726-2230

Old Mill Brew Pub, 711 East Main, Lexington, 11 am-4 pm, reservations preferred (803) 785-2337

Ruth's Chris Steak House, 924 Senate St, Columbia, noon-9 pm (also see below for take out option)

Order dinner (or sides) for take out

Blended Bakery offers a variety of cakes (German chocolate, red velvet or NY style cheesecake), pies (pecan, pumpkin, apple or chocolate bourbon pecan) and pastries (croissants, French macarons, eclairs, muffins or scones) for dessert and a selection of breads (sourdough, honey wheat, sundried tomato or bagels) for pre-order

California Dreaming has a full Thanksgiving meal -- including oven roasted turkey, sugar cured ham, Southern herb stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green beans and carrots, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, cranberry relish, cornbread muffins and your choice of pecan or pumpkin pie -- $21.95 per adult or $9.95 per child age 10 and under. Order here

Crave Artisan Market, there are a variety of pies available (apple, pecan, coconut, pumpkin, chocolate pecan, buttermilk, Derby, pecan tart, lemon tart or pumpkin streusel) at different serving sizes (6" or 9"). Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20

Gourmet Rose Fine Catering offers Thanksgiving dinner for $43 per person. The boxed meal features turkey with stuffing and a choice of two sides (sweet potato souffle with praline topping, squash casserole, sautéed green beans, buttermilk boursin mashed potatoes, balsamic roasted brussels sprouts with cranberries and pecans or roasted root vegetables) and a choice oof dessert (slice of coconut pound cake or apple cobbler). Extra sides available for $8 each, biscuits can be had for $14 per dozen and rich turkey gravy for $12 per quart; whole oven roasted turkey is $75, turkey breask $40, grilled beef tenderloin is $200. Orders need to be placed by 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19

Honey River Catering You do the main and Honey River can produce the sides. From batch cocktail mixes ($2 per person) to deviled eggs (assorted toppings, $24 per dozen) and sides ($4 per person -- crispy garlic brown butter green beans, roasted root vegetables, squash and crispy onion casserole, goat cheese mashed potatoes, Kentucky bourbon sweet potato casserole, City Roots carrot Dijon slaw, caramelized onion and corn pudding, Congaree Milling Co cornbread stuffing, mac-n-cheese, cranberry orange or curried cranberry sauce, turkey gravy or sage gravy), and whole desserts ($30 choices: pumpkin spice pie with ginger Chantilly cream, apple pie with Amish cinnamon caramel, sweet potato cheesecake or French apple rose cheesecake; $45 choices: gluten free chocolate orange ganache cake or harvest spice carrot cake with whipped cheesecake icing). Preorder here

Lizard’s Thicket traditional meat-and-three turkey dinners available for take-out from various locations. You can pre-order pans of sides for pick-up.