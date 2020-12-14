Dolly Parton shares her favorite Christmas memories, what the holiday means to her

The "9 to 5" singer is revealing what Christmastime means to her and her family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country music legend, actress, philanthropist – these are only a few words to describe the phenomenal Dolly Parton.

America has faced so much this year that her kindness, giving heart and her positive outlook is the Zen that everyone needs.

She was recently praised for giving $1 million to help research efforts for an effective coronavirus vaccine.

The "Most Wonderful Time of the Year" has Parton sharing her family Christmas memories and what to expect during the holiday season at her amusement park, Dollywood.

For more on Dollywood, click here.

