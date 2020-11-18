Free turkey giveaway in Eastover Thursday, Nov. 19

Law firm supplying birds has ties to community in lower Richland County

EASTOVER, S.C. — The year 2020 has been a wild one with a presidential election and a pandemic that upset just about everyone in the United States. COVID-19 closed many businesses, putting people out of work and unable to pay bills. Now, one Columbia law firm wants to focus their effort into giving back to the community with a special event in Eastover.

Burriss and Ridgeway Injury Lawyers say they have a unique bond with the town in lower Richland County and want to lighten the load for its residents this Thanksgiving.

“We have some special clients in Eastover who have become more like family to us, and we are always looking for opportunities to give back to this community,” says Attorney Wayne Ridgeway.