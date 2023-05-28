Midlands families decide to step out in the gloomy weather for Memorial Day

A high of 64 degrees and a low of 56 degrees is not typical for Memorial Day but that did not stop some people from getting outdoors.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Despite the gloomy weather, the residents of Columbia made the decision to brave it on Sunday and make the most of their Memorial Day weekend.

"We were just feeling a little cooped up, especially after yesterday," said father, Joel Mathwig.

With children out of school and people home from work, the weather put a bit of a damper on most people's plans, but not everyone's.

Although local parks and outdoor spaces weren't very crowded some had better luck with indoor activities instead.

"There's nothing to do out here in the rain so we are going inside to check out Edventure," said Darrell Russell with his partner Teresa Blanding and their five daughters by their side.

Things are supposed to heat back up again Monday, and the rain chances are decreasing as well.