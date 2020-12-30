Free rides home available on New Year's Eve

Free rides are limited to between 9:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and the destination must be a residence or hotel within Richland and Lexington counties.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Need a ride after the partying is over? Checker Yellow Cab and KW Beverage have you covered.

The two companies are partnering to offer free rides on New Year's Eve.

Cabs will be stationed at central locations in Columbia or you can call for a free ride home.

Cabs will be available at the following locations for the subsidized cab rides on December 31, between 9:00 pm and 2:00 am:

Five Points Fountain, at the corner of Harden and Greene streets

Near the Tin Roof in the Vista, close to the intersection of Senate and Assembly streets

Partygoers can also call between 9:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and also receive a free ride home (up to $10.00).

Free rides are limited to between 9:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and the destination must be a residence or hotel within Richland and Lexington counties.

Here are some tips for the customer to make the service more efficient: