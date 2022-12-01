Don't trash that tree! Recycle it for free mulch

Annual Grinding of the Greens begins Dec. 26 through Jan. 19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After the twinkling lights have been removed from the family Christmas tree and precious ornaments have been carefully stowed away for another year comes another holiday tradition -- Keep the Midlands Beautiful's Grinding of the Greens.

Take your totally undecorated Christmas tree to any one of the designated drop-off sites beginning Monday, Dec. 26, and have it ground up for mulch. Trees will be accepted through Jan. 19 at one of the following locations:

Lexington County

Crooked Creek Park - 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. (By Chapin Middle School) Daily 7:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Hollow Creek Tree Farm - 228 Windmill Rd, Gilbert. Daily 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church - 5503 Sunset Blvd, Lexington. Daily 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Seven Oaks Park - 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia (by intersection of St. Andrews & Piney Grove). Daily 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

City of Columbia

Compost Facility - 121 Humane Ln, Columbia (off Shop Rd across from SPCA). M-F 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Richland County

Caughman Rd Park - 2733 Trotter Rd, Hopkins M-F 1-9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sun - 1-6 p.m.

Friarsgate Park - 1712 Chadford Rd, Irmo. M-F 1-9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sun 1-6 p.m.

Polo Road Park - 800 Polo Rd, Columbia. M-F 1-9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sun 1-6 p.m.

Richland Co. C&D Landfill Drop-off Center - 1070 Caughman Rd. North, Columbia (off Monticello). M-F 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Sat 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.. Note: tree recycling is not guaranteed at the Richland County C&D Landfill.

Free mulch will be available to the public from the recycled trees on a first-come, first-served basis at:

SC State Farmer’s Market, 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia

Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia

beginning 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, until mulch runs out. Bring your own containers (bags, trailers or trucks) for the mulch.