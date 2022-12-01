Don't trash that tree! Recycle it for free mulch

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After the twinkling lights have been removed from the family Christmas tree and precious ornaments have been carefully stowed away for another year comes another holiday tradition -- Keep the Midlands Beautiful's Grinding of the Greens.
Take your totally undecorated Christmas tree to any one of the designated drop-off sites beginning Monday, Dec. 26, and have it ground up for mulch. Trees will be accepted through Jan. 19 at one of the following locations:
Lexington County
- Crooked Creek Park - 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. (By Chapin Middle School) Daily 7:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Hollow Creek Tree Farm - 228 Windmill Rd, Gilbert. Daily 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church - 5503 Sunset Blvd, Lexington. Daily 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Seven Oaks Park - 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia (by intersection of St. Andrews & Piney Grove). Daily 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
City of Columbia
- Compost Facility - 121 Humane Ln, Columbia (off Shop Rd across from SPCA). M-F 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Richland County
- Caughman Rd Park - 2733 Trotter Rd, Hopkins M-F 1-9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sun - 1-6 p.m.
- Friarsgate Park - 1712 Chadford Rd, Irmo. M-F 1-9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sun 1-6 p.m.
- Polo Road Park - 800 Polo Rd, Columbia. M-F 1-9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sun 1-6 p.m.
- Richland Co. C&D Landfill Drop-off Center - 1070 Caughman Rd. North, Columbia (off Monticello). M-F 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Sat 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.. Note: tree recycling is not guaranteed at the Richland County C&D Landfill.
Free mulch will be available to the public from the recycled trees on a first-come, first-served basis at:
- SC State Farmer’s Market, 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia
- Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia
beginning 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, until mulch runs out. Bring your own containers (bags, trailers or trucks) for the mulch.
This program is for residents only, growers and retailers must contact Keep the Midlands Beautiful prior to tree drop-off.