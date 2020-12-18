Grinch steals holiday light display donation box, $300 in cash meant for children in hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Burlington family looking to spread Christmas cheer is devastated after a money donation box meant to benefit children in the hospital was stolen from their holiday light display.
The owners said a real-life Grinch stole their donation box and $300 in cash.
The family shared the video showing a car parking in front of the donation box when someone got out of the car and ripped the box from its post before driving away.
Now real-life heroes are stepping up to help the family. A local roofing company heard about the incident and agreed to match any donations the light display receives this weekend up to $3,000.
The family said they hope whoever stole the box will do the right thing and return it. They’re now accepting donations through Venmo.
If you want to check out the holiday lights display visit Maple Ridge Drive in Burlington.